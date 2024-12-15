Markquis Nowell News: Produces in G League

Nowell mustered 16 points (5-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, one rebound, four steals and two blocks in 39 minutes during Saturday's 122-111 G League loss to the Osceola Magic.

Nowell scored in double figures for a sixth straight game and notched at least four steals for the fourth time this season. He also tied his season high with two blocks, a mark he's reached five times this season, including in three of the last four games.