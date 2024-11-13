Markquis Nowell News: Scores 21 points in G League

Nowell generated 21 points (5-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block across 35 minutes of Tuesday's 124-109 win over the G League Spurs.

Nowell only needed eight shots to surpass the 20-point milestone, joining Nate Williams, Jermaine Samuels and Cam Whitmore in the 20-point club for the Vipers on Tuesday. Nowell also was exceptional as a passer, doling out eight assists with merely two turnovers.