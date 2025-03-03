Markquis Nowell News: Scores nine points

Nowell (finger) returned to action in Sunday's 126-108 G League win over the College Park Skyhawks, scoring nine points (4-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 3Pt) with nine assists and one rebound in 23 minutes.

Nowell missed a single game with his finger issue but is expected to be fine moving forward. He's had a strong campaign so far, averaging 18.6 points, 7.9 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 3.4 three-pointers in 21 appearances.