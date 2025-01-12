Markquis Nowell News: Scores season-high points

Nowell played 27 minutes Saturday during Rio Grande Valley's 132-113 win over Iowa and compiled 26 points (10-18 FG, 6-12 3Pt), one rebound, three assists and three steals.

Nowell had one of his best outings of the campaign during Saturday's victory as his 26 points matched his season-high total. He also led the team in steals and shot the ball efficiently, converting on 55.6 percent of his field-goal attempts and 50.0 percent of his three-point tries.