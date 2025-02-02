Markquis Nowell News: Season-high 32 in G League

Nowell notched 32 points (12-27 FG, 7-18 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, two rebounds and five steals in 40 minutes during Saturday's 110-104 G League win over the Cleveland Charge.

Nowell wasn't overly efficient but finished with a game- and season-high 32 points. It was only the fifth time he scored at least 20 points across 28 appearances with the Vipers this season. He's averaging 14.7 points per game while shooting 38.0 percent from the field.