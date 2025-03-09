Markquis Nowell News: Stellar outing not enough

Nowell tallied 34 points (13-20 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and four steals in 34 minutes during Saturday's 115-104 G League win over the Texas Legends.

After a three-point effort last time out, Nowell bounced back with his fourth 30-point performance of the season, and his first such outing off the bench. Across 40 G League appearances, Nowell has averaged 16.6 points while shooting 41.3 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from deep.