Markquis Nowell News: Struggles with efficiency

Nowell tallied 12 points (5-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt), eight assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 124-112 loss to the Austin Spurs.

Despite struggling with his outside shot, Nowell was able to lead the Vipers in assists during Tuesday's loss. On the season, Nowell is shooting just 35.9 percent from the field.