Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Marlain Veal headshot

Marlain Veal News: All-around performance not enough

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Veal mustered 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four assists, four steals and an assist in 19 minutes during Sunday's 127-122 G League loss to the Stockton Kings.

Veal has recorded 15 assists and 10 steals through three G League games. He's also gone 5-for-10 from deep over the last two games after an 0-for-3 mark from distance during the season opener.

Marlain Veal
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now