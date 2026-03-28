Marques Bolden Injury: Dealing with knee injury
Bolden missed Friday's 112-106 G League loss to the Texas Legends due to a knee injury.
Bolden is unlikely to see much more action unless he makes a quick recovery ahead of the final regular-season day. Otherwise, Jacksen Moni could continue to be deployed as a center as he did in Friday's clash. Despite having a rather inconsistent campaign, Bolden had delivered at least 20 points, six rebounds and three assists in each of his last three appearances.
Marques Bolden
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now