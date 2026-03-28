Marques Bolden headshot

Marques Bolden Injury: Dealing with knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Bolden missed Friday's 112-106 G League loss to the Texas Legends due to a knee injury.

Bolden is unlikely to see much more action unless he makes a quick recovery ahead of the final regular-season day. Otherwise, Jacksen Moni could continue to be deployed as a center as he did in Friday's clash. Despite having a rather inconsistent campaign, Bolden had delivered at least 20 points, six rebounds and three assists in each of his last three appearances.

Marques Bolden
 Free Agent
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