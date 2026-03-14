Marques Bolden News: Leads team in scoring in loss
Bolden totaled 26 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block over 31 minutes in Friday's 138-116 G League loss to the Cleveland Charge.
Bolden's shooting effort was not enough for his side to avoid defeat this time but helped him to obtain a second consecutive double-double. The center is in good form, with his recent numbers increasing his season averages to 15.9 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
Marques Bolden
Free Agent
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