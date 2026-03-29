Marques Bolden News: Nears double-double in return

Bolden (knee) finished with 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal over 28 minutes in Saturday's 134-116 G League loss to the Texas Legends.

Bolden bounced back straight into the starting lineup after recovering from a slight blow, leading his side in rebounds during their final game of the season. The center enjoyed significant action when available, and his most relevant regular-season numbers were his 15.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest.