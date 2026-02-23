Marques Bolden News: Pours in 30 points

Bolden produced 30 points (9-18 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and three turnovers in 32 minutes of Sunday's 118-113 G League win over the Rip City Remix.

Bolden has been a solid offensive option for the Warriors thus far. Across 15 appearances, he's shooting 50.3 percent from the field with averages of 14.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 24.0 minutes per contest.