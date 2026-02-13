Marques Bolden News: Records four blocks in return

Bolden (knee) tallied eight points (4-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt), six rebounds and four blocks across 19 minutes in Thursday's 134-116 G League win over the Memphis Hustle.

Bolden was ready to see limited minutes off the bench after bouncing back from an injury that sidelined him for almost three weeks. While he couldn't make a significant impact in scoring, the four blocks marked the best figure in his last 17 G League appearances. Prior to the issue, he was a consistent starter, so he could eventually regain a center spot from Jacksen Moni.