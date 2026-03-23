Marques Bolden News: Tacks on 22 points in G League

Bolden recorded 22 points (9-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 31 minutes Sunday during the G League Santa Cruz Warriors' 121-103 loss to Stockton.

Bolden built on his recent success by reaching the 20-point threshold for a second straight game. He's been a solid contributor across the board, and he's averaging 15.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.3 blocks over 27 regular-season outings.