Marquis Barnett Injury: Misses regular-season finale

Barnett was not with the team for Saturday's 132-117 G League loss to the Iowa Wolves because of an undisclosed issue.

Barnett was the last addition to the team's long injury list, although he had played only as a second-unit asset over the last five games before being sidelined. The extent of his situation remains unknown, but he'll look to regain health during the offseason. Over his short time with the Blue, Barnett averaged 8.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.