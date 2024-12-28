Martez Brown News: Balanced outing off bench in loss
Brown concluded with four points (2-4 FG), eight rebounds, one steal and one block over 20 minutes in Friday's 105-94 loss to Mexico City.
Brown put forth a balanced performance off the bench, leading all Wolves second unit players in rebounds and steals while finishing two boards shy of the double-digit mark. Brown has averaged 2.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.9 steals over 16 outings.
Martez Brown
Free Agent
