Martez Brown News: Contributes off bench in loss

Brown recorded six points (3-4 FG) and two rebounds over 11 minutes in Sunday's 121-101 G League loss to Sioux Falls.

Brown pitched in off the bench in Sunday's contest despite playing in a team-low minute total, connecting on a trio of shots to end second among Wolves bench players in scoring. Brown has appeared in 44 games this season, averaging 6.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals per contest.