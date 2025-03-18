Martez Brown News: Contributes off bench in loss
Brown recorded six points (3-4 FG) and two rebounds over 11 minutes in Sunday's 121-101 G League loss to Sioux Falls.
Brown pitched in off the bench in Sunday's contest despite playing in a team-low minute total, connecting on a trio of shots to end second among Wolves bench players in scoring. Brown has appeared in 44 games this season, averaging 6.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals per contest.
Martez Brown
Free Agent
