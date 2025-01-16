Fantasy Basketball
Martez Brown News: Flirts with double-double off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Brown posted eight points (4-4 FG, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, two steals and one assist over 18 minutes in Wednesday's 100-95 G League win over Greensboro.

Brown provided a nice spark off the Iowa bench in Wednesday's contest, leading all bench players in rebounds while finishing one board and two points shy of a double-double. Brown has appeared in 25 contests this season, averaging 3.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.9 steals per outing.

Martez Brown
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
