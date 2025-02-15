Martez Brown News: Leading rebounder in defeat

Brown recorded six points (2-6 FG, 1-2 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block over 36 minutes in Thursday's 121-116 G League loss to Rip City.

Brown cleaned things up on the glass in Thursday's contest, leading all players in rebounds while swiping a team-high-tying pair of steals in a defensive showcase. Brown has appeared in 36 contests, averaging 5.9 points, 5.5 rebounds 1.1 steals and 0.9 assists per game.