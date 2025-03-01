Martez Brown News: Leading rebounder in double-double

Brown notched 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 13 rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist over 32 minutes in Friday's 125-101 G League loss to Osceola.

Brown held things down in the paint in Friday's contest, leading all Wolves players in rebounds and blocks while recording the lone double-double in the contest. Brown has appeared in 40 G League contests, averaging 6.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.