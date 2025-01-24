Martez Brown News: Leads off bench as top rebounder
Brown notched eight points (4-6 FG), eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block over 38 minutes in Friday's 107-83 G League loss to the Valley Suns.
Brown shined on the Wolves second unit Friday over a bench-leading minute total, pacing all players in rebounds while lifting the Iowa bench in scoring in a balanced showing. Brown has appeared in 26 G League outings this season, averaging 3.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals per contest.
Martez Brown
Free Agent
