Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Martez Brown headshot

Martez Brown News: Leads off bench as top rebounder

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 24, 2025

Brown notched eight points (4-6 FG), eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block over 38 minutes in Friday's 107-83 G League loss to the Valley Suns.

Brown shined on the Wolves second unit Friday over a bench-leading minute total, pacing all players in rebounds while lifting the Iowa bench in scoring in a balanced showing. Brown has appeared in 26 G League outings this season, averaging 3.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals per contest.

Martez Brown
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now