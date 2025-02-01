Martez Brown News: Nears 20 points in defeat

Brown ended with 19 points (8-12 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal over 39 minutes in Friday's 103-94 G League loss to Maine.

Brown gave Iowa a spark on the offensive end of the floor Friday, taking care of business in the paint while finishing second on the team in scoring and one point short of the 20-point mark. Brown has appeared in 30 G League contests this season, averaging 4.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game.