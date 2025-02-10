Martez Brown News: Owns paint in double-double game

Brown posted 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 38 minutes in Saturday's 125-120 G League win over Stockton.

Brown held things down in the paint in Saturday's contest, leading all players in rebounds while finishing as one of five Wolves in double figures in scoring en route to a double-double. Brown has appeared in 34 outings this season, averaging 5.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals per contest.