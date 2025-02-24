Fantasy Basketball
Martez Brown News: Strong on glass in double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Brown finished with 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-3 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 35 minutes in Sunday's 117-108 G League loss to San Diego.

Brown did a little bit of everything on both ends of the floor Sunday, leading all players in rebounds and blocks en route to finishing as one of two players with a double-double outing. Brown has appeared in 38 contests this season, averaging 6.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.

Martez Brown
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
