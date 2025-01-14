Martez Brown News: Top rebounder off bench in loss
Brown tallied eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block over 24 minutes in Monday's 128-114 G League loss to Rip City.
Brown did a little bit of everything off the Iowa bench Monday, leading the team in rebounds while coming up two points shy of a double-double in a balanced performance. Brown has appeared in 24 G League contests this season, averaging 3.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game.
Martez Brown
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now