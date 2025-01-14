Martez Brown News: Top rebounder off bench in loss

Brown tallied eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block over 24 minutes in Monday's 128-114 G League loss to Rip City.

Brown did a little bit of everything off the Iowa bench Monday, leading the team in rebounds while coming up two points shy of a double-double in a balanced performance. Brown has appeared in 24 G League contests this season, averaging 3.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game.