Martez Brown News: Two way showing off bench in win
Brown recorded four points (2-5 FG), five rebounds, three assists and three blocks over 16 minutes in Saturday's 111-88 victory over Grand Rapids.
Brown did a little bit of everything in the playing time given Saturday, leading all players in the contest in blocks while pacing all Iowa bench players in assists in a balanced showing. Brown has averaged 2.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.8 blocks and 0.6 steals over eight contests this season.
Martez Brown
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now