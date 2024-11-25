Martez Brown News: Two way showing off bench in win

Brown recorded four points (2-5 FG), five rebounds, three assists and three blocks over 16 minutes in Saturday's 111-88 victory over Grand Rapids.

Brown did a little bit of everything in the playing time given Saturday, leading all players in the contest in blocks while pacing all Iowa bench players in assists in a balanced showing. Brown has averaged 2.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.8 blocks and 0.6 steals over eight contests this season.