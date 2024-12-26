Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Marvin Bagley headshot

Marvin Bagley Injury: Avoids season-ending injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 26, 2024

Coach Brian Keefe said Thursday that Bagley (knee) avoided the worst-case scenario and doesn't expect his injury to be season-ending, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.

Bagley has already been ruled out for Thursday's contest due to a left knee sprain he suffered against the Thunder. While Bagley isn't expected to remain sidelined for the rest of the season, he could still miss a significant period.

Marvin Bagley
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now