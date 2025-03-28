Fantasy Basketball
Marvin Bagley Injury: Could return Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2025 at 3:12pm

Bagley (concussion) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Lakers.

Bagley has been sidelined for the Grizzlies' last two games due to a concussion, but his questionable tag indicates that he is progressing through the league's concussion protocol. He hasn't seen much playing time when healthy, so his return wouldn't impact the Grizzlies' frontcourt rotation.

