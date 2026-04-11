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Marvin Bagley Injury: Doubtful for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Bagley (shoulder) is doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Bulls.

It appears Bagley will miss the Mavs' regular-season finale after aggravating his shoulder injury during Friday's loss to the Spurs. With both Bagley and Daniel Gafford (rest) expected to sit Sunday, Dwight Powell, Moussa Cisse and Tyler Smith will fill the center minutes for Dallas.

Marvin Bagley
Dallas Mavericks
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