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Marvin Bagley Injury: Exits to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Bagley exited to the locker room in the third quarter of Friday's game against Portland due to an apparent left shoulder issue, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Bagley was seen getting his shoulder examined on the bench and eventually exited to the locker room. The big man should be considered questionable to return until more information comes to light.

Marvin Bagley
Dallas Mavericks
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