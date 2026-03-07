Marvin Bagley Injury: Iffy for Sunday
Bagley (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raptors.
Bagley has missed Dallas' last five games due to a neck sprain, though there's a chance he will return Sunday. If the big man is cleared to play, he's expected to operate as Daniel Gafford's primary backup ahead of Dwight Powell (calf).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marvin Bagley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marvin Bagley See More