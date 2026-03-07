Marvin Bagley headshot

Marvin Bagley Injury: Iffy for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Bagley (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raptors.

Bagley has missed Dallas' last five games due to a neck sprain, though there's a chance he will return Sunday. If the big man is cleared to play, he's expected to operate as Daniel Gafford's primary backup ahead of Dwight Powell (calf).

Marvin Bagley
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marvin Bagley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marvin Bagley See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
Author Image
Dan Bruno
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
6 days ago