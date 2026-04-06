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Marvin Bagley Injury: Iffy for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Bagley (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.

Bagley returned from a three-game absence due to a left shoulder impingement in Sunday's win over the Lakers, though he's in danger of missing the front end of this back-to-back set. With Daniel Gafford (shoulder) doubtful, the Mavericks could be shorthanded at center, which would leave more minutes available for the likes of Dwight Powell and Moussa Cisse.

Marvin Bagley
Dallas Mavericks
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