Marvin Bagley Injury: Iffy for Tuesday
Bagley (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.
Bagley returned from a three-game absence due to a left shoulder impingement in Sunday's win over the Lakers, though he's in danger of missing the front end of this back-to-back set. With Daniel Gafford (shoulder) doubtful, the Mavericks could be shorthanded at center, which would leave more minutes available for the likes of Dwight Powell and Moussa Cisse.
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