Marvin Bagley headshot

Marvin Bagley Injury: Out with neck sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Bagley won't play Friday against Memphis due to a neck sprain.

Bagley was able to play through this issue that he suffered Thursday against the Kings, but he will be held out for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Daniel Gafford and Dwight Powell will likely see higher workloads as a result.

Marvin Bagley
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marvin Bagley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marvin Bagley See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups to Maximize Your Lineup in March
NBA
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups to Maximize Your Lineup in March
Author Image
Mike Barner
Yesterday
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Rest-of-Season Pickups
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Rest-of-Season Pickups
Author Image
Adam King
9 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Heading Into All-Star Break
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Heading Into All-Star Break
Author Image
Mike Barner
14 days ago