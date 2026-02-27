Marvin Bagley Injury: Out with neck sprain
Bagley won't play Friday against Memphis due to a neck sprain.
Bagley was able to play through this issue that he suffered Thursday against the Kings, but he will be held out for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Daniel Gafford and Dwight Powell will likely see higher workloads as a result.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marvin Bagley See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26Yesterday
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups to Maximize Your Lineup in MarchYesterday
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Rest-of-Season Pickups9 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Heading Into All-Star Break14 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marvin Bagley See More