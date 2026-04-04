Marvin Bagley headshot

Marvin Bagley Injury: Probable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Bagley (shoulder) is probable for Sunday's game versus the Lakers.

Bagley is on track to return from a three-game absence Sunday, which could mean fewer minutes for Dwight Powell. Bagley is averaging 10.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 18 games with the Mavericks this season.

Marvin Bagley
Dallas Mavericks
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