Marvin Bagley headshot

Marvin Bagley Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Bagley (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.

Bagley has been dealing with a non-COVID illness that caused him to miss the Monday matchup against the Warriors. Even if available, Bagley has been a non-factor off the bench for Washington and averages a mere 6.8 minutes per game. He shouldn't be targeted in any format regarding his availability.

Marvin Bagley
Washington Wizards
