Marvin Bagley Injury: Questionable for Friday
Bagley (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.
Bagley has been dealing with a non-COVID illness that caused him to miss the Monday matchup against the Warriors. Even if available, Bagley has been a non-factor off the bench for Washington and averages a mere 6.8 minutes per game. He shouldn't be targeted in any format regarding his availability.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now