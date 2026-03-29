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Marvin Bagley Injury: Questionable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Bagley is questionable for Monday's matchup with Minnesota due to a left shoulder impingement.

Monday's game will be the first of a back-to-back set, so it wouldn't be shocking to see Bagley get hit with a maintenance day. If he's ruled out, Dwight Powell will have the chance for some extra minutes.

Marvin Bagley
Dallas Mavericks
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