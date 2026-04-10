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Marvin Bagley Injury: Questionable to return Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Bagley is questionable to return to Friday's game against the Spurs due to left shoulder impingement, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Bagley was on the injury report prior to Friday's game due to a shoulder injury, though it's unclear whether he aggravated the injury. Dwight Powell and Moussa Cisse are in line for expanded roles if Bagley is unable to return.

Marvin Bagley
Dallas Mavericks
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