Marvin Bagley headshot

Marvin Bagley Injury: Remains sidelined with knee sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 17, 2025 at 5:53pm

Bagley (knee) is out for Saturday's game against the Warriors.

Saturday will mark 13 straight absences for Bagley, who carries no definitive timetable for a return from a sprained right knee. The veteran big man's next chance to retake the floor for the Wizards comes Sunday against the Kings. In Bagley's absence against Golden State, Alexandre Sarr and Jonas Valanciunas should continue to play the lion's share of the center minutes in Washington's rotation.

Marvin Bagley
Washington Wizards
