Marvin Bagley Injury: Ruled out for Thursday
Bagley is out for Thursday's game against Orlando.
Bagley is sidelined for a fourth straight contest with a neck sprain. Daniel Gafford and Dwight Powell should split the center minutes evenly in Bagley's absence.
