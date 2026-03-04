Marvin Bagley headshot

Marvin Bagley Injury: Ruled out for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 12:58pm

Bagley is out for Thursday's game against Orlando.

Bagley is sidelined for a fourth straight contest with a neck sprain. Daniel Gafford and Dwight Powell should split the center minutes evenly in Bagley's absence.

Marvin Bagley
Dallas Mavericks
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marvin Bagley See More
