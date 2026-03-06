Marvin Bagley headshot

Marvin Bagley Injury: Ruled out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Bagley (neck) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Celtics.

Bagley will miss a fifth straight game due to a neck sprain, and his next opportunity to return will come Sunday in Toronto. With Daniel Gafford (ankle) also sidelined, Dwight Powell and Moussa Cisse are likely to handle the majority of the center minutes.

Marvin Bagley
Dallas Mavericks
