Marvin Bagley Injury: Ruled out Friday
Bagley (neck) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Celtics.
Bagley will miss a fifth straight game due to a neck sprain, and his next opportunity to return will come Sunday in Toronto. With Daniel Gafford (ankle) also sidelined, Dwight Powell and Moussa Cisse are likely to handle the majority of the center minutes.
