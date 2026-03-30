Marvin Bagley Injury: Ruled out versus Minnesota

Bagley (shoulder) won't play in Monday's game against Minnesota.

Bagley had 26 points, nine rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 27 minutes in Friday's 100-93 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. However, he won't suit up Monday versus Minnesota due to left-shoulder impingement. Dwight Powell is expected to remain in the starting lineup, with Daniel Gafford (shoulder), who is available, in line to see minutes behind him from off the bench.