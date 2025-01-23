Marvin Bagley Injury: Still out Thursday

Bagley (knee) is listed out for Thursday's game against the Clippers.

Bagley hasn't played since Dec. 23 against the Thunder due to what looked to be a significant right knee sprain. The Wizards haven't offered many details on where Bagley stands in his recovery from the injury, with head coach Brian Keefe having merely said that the big man isn't out for the season. Bagley appears likely to miss more games beyond Thursday.