Marvin Bagley headshot

Marvin Bagley Injury: Suffers head injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Bagley went to the locker room during the third quarter of Thursday's game against the Kings due to a head injury, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Bagley appeared to take a knee to the head, resulting in his prompt departure from the game. He can be considered questionable to return until further notice.

Marvin Bagley
Dallas Mavericks
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marvin Bagley
