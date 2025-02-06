Marvin Bagley Injury: Traded to Memphis

The Wizards traded Bagley (knee) to the Grizzlies on Thursday as part of the Marcus Smart trade, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Bagley is currently sidelined by a right knee sprain and has missed 21 straight games. He hasn't been given an official timetable, but the Grizzlies should provide some clarity once he joins his new team. Once healthy, there's no guarantee that Bagley is able to crack the rotation in Memphis.