Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Marvin Bagley headshot

Marvin Bagley Injury: Traded to Memphis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

The Wizards traded Bagley (knee) to the Grizzlies on Thursday as part of the Marcus Smart trade, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Bagley is currently sidelined by a right knee sprain and has missed 21 straight games. He hasn't been given an official timetable, but the Grizzlies should provide some clarity once he joins his new team. Once healthy, there's no guarantee that Bagley is able to crack the rotation in Memphis.

Marvin Bagley
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now