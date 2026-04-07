Marvin Bagley headshot

Marvin Bagley Injury: Upgraded to probable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 12:06pm

Bagley (shoulder) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.

With Bagley likely to play and Daniel Gafford (shoulder) doubtful, the former is in line for a big role at center Tuesday. Over 10 appearances as a starter for Washington and Dallas in 2025-26, Bagley has averaged 12.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 blocks in 27.1 minutes per game.

Marvin Bagley
Dallas Mavericks
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