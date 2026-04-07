Marvin Bagley Injury: Upgraded to probable

Bagley (shoulder) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.

With Bagley likely to play and Daniel Gafford (shoulder) doubtful, the former is in line for a big role at center Tuesday. Over 10 appearances as a starter for Washington and Dallas in 2025-26, Bagley has averaged 12.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 blocks in 27.1 minutes per game.