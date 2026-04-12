Marvin Bagley Injury: Won't play against Bulls
Bagley (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bulls.
Bagley has started each of Dallas' last two games, though he exited Friday's loss to the Spurs after logging just eight minutes. With Daniel Gafford (rest) and P.J. Washington (elbow) also sidelined, Moussa Cisse will likely see an expanded role. Bagley will finish the campaign with averages of 10.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 20.0 minutes per tilt across 60 regular-season appearances (12 starts).
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