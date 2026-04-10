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Marvin Bagley Injury: Won't return Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Bagley (shoulder) won't return to Friday's game against the Spurs, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports. He'll finish with two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in eight minutes.

Bagley logged eight minutes in the first quarter but won't return for the remainder of the game due to a left shoulder impingement, which previously cost him three straight games. He should be considered questionable for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Bulls until Dallas offers an update on his status.

Marvin Bagley
Dallas Mavericks
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