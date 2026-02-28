Marvin Bagley headshot

Marvin Bagley Injury: Won't suit up Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Bagley (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Thunder.

Bagley will miss a second consecutive contest due to a neck sprain, and his next opportunity to suit up will come Tuesday against the Hornets. With the big man sidelined, Dwight Powell will likely operate as Daniel Gafford's primary backup.

Marvin Bagley
Dallas Mavericks
Marvin Bagley
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marvin Bagley See More
