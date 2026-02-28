Marvin Bagley Injury: Won't suit up Sunday
Bagley (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Thunder.
Bagley will miss a second consecutive contest due to a neck sprain, and his next opportunity to suit up will come Tuesday against the Hornets. With the big man sidelined, Dwight Powell will likely operate as Daniel Gafford's primary backup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marvin Bagley See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 27Yesterday
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Sleepers: Underrated Players Breaking Out in MarchYesterday
-
NBA Waiver Wire
9 NBA Fantasy Sleepers to Target on the Waiver Wire Before Season’s Stretch RunYesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 262 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marvin Bagley See More