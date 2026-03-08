Marvin Bagley headshot

Marvin Bagley News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Bagley (neck) is available for Sunday's game in Toronto, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Bagley is set to return from a five-game absence, which could bump Dwight Powell from the rotation. Through seven games with the Mavericks, Bagley has put in averages of 13.0 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per contest.

Marvin Bagley
Dallas Mavericks
