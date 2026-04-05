Marvin Bagley News: Available to play
Bagley (shoulder) will play Sunday against the Lakers.
Bagley is set to return from a three-game absence Sunday, which will likely result in fewer minutes for Dwight Powell. Bagley is averaging 10.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game for the Mavericks this season.
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