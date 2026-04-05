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Marvin Bagley News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Bagley (shoulder) will play Sunday against the Lakers.

Bagley is set to return from a three-game absence Sunday, which will likely result in fewer minutes for Dwight Powell. Bagley is averaging 10.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game for the Mavericks this season.

Marvin Bagley
Dallas Mavericks
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